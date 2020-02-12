Teva Pharma Sees FY20 Earnings In-line With Estimates, Revenue Below View

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Israeli generic medicines producer Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) issued its financial outlook for fiscal 2020. The company projects earnings in line with analysts' estimates and revenue below their expectations.

For fiscal 2020, Teva Pharmaceutical forecast revenues in a range of $16.6 billion to $17.0 billion and adjusted earnings of $2.30 to $2.55 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.47 per share on revenue of $17.18 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

