Teva Pharma Reports Real-World Data Evaluating Efficacy Of AJOVY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA), reported new data from clinical and real-world analyses examining the efficacy of AJOVY. These include post-hoc phase 3 data examining the long-term response of AJOVY in patients who initially did not respond to treatment, an analysis of real-world treatment patterns for patients prescribed AJOVY, and a retrospective evaluation of quarterly and monthly dosing with AJOVY in a real-world setting.

Denisa Hurtukova, VP, Head of North America Medical Affairs, said: "The data presented at AAN provide valuable insights into the long-term use of AJOVY in both clinical and real-world settings, giving the migraine community valuable information and a broader understanding of the potential efficacy of ongoing treatment."

