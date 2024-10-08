News & Insights

BioTech
TEVA

Teva Pharma: FDA To Review BLA For TVB-009P - Quick Facts

October 08, 2024 — 07:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) announced the FDA has accepted, and the European Medicines Agency has validated, applications for TVB-009P, a biosimilar candidate to Prolia. The FDA's decision and EMA's expected opinion are anticipated in the second half of 2025.

Teva said, TVB-009P, proposed biosimilar to Prolia, is the first of Teva's internally developed biosimilars to be submitted to the U.S. FDA. Both applications include all indications approved for the reference product, Prolia, including conditions with a high risk for fracture, such as osteoporosis in postmenopausal women. TVB-009P is an investigational product and has not received regulatory approval in any country.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TEVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.