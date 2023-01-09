Markets
Teva Pharma Confirms Participation From 48 States On Opioids Settlement

January 09, 2023 — 08:38 am EST

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA), confirmed a sufficient level of participation to move forward with its nationwide settlement agreement to resolve opioid-related claims and litigation by states, cities, counties, and other subdivisions in the United States. The company has either already settled with or confirmed participation from 48 of the 50 states.

Teva Pharma remains optimistic that the nationwide settlement will receive similar support from the states' subdivisions. The sign-on process for the subdivisions will now begin.

