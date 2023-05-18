News & Insights

Markets
TEVA

Teva Pharma Announces New Strategic Framework; Reiterates 2027 Financial Targets

May 18, 2023 — 08:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) announced a new strategic framework with four main pillars to position the company for growth. The strategy aims to bolster the commercial portfolio with AUSTEDO, AJOVY, UZEDYTM and biosimilars, amplify pipeline, sustain generics powerhouse and focus the business. The company expects to achieve annual revenues of more than $2.5 billion by 2027 for AUSTEDO.

Teva expects to return to growth in the short term by accelerating its portfolio and delivering on its biosimilars pipeline. Teva noted that the company is staying committed to continue serving its debt, and has reiterated financial targets for 2027.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TEVA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.