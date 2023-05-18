Teva Pharma Announces New Strategic Framework; Reiterates 2027 Financial Targets

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) announced a new strategic framework with four main pillars to position the company for growth. The strategy aims to bolster the commercial portfolio with AUSTEDO, AJOVY, UZEDYTM and biosimilars, amplify pipeline, sustain generics powerhouse and focus the business. The company expects to achieve annual revenues of more than $2.5 billion by 2027 for AUSTEDO.

Teva expects to return to growth in the short term by accelerating its portfolio and delivering on its biosimilars pipeline. Teva noted that the company is staying committed to continue serving its debt, and has reiterated financial targets for 2027.

