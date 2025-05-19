Markets
Teva Pharma Announces $2 Mln Senior Notes Offering

May 19, 2025 — 05:50 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) Monday announced a plan to issue $2 million of senior notes through its special purpose finance subsidiaries.

The Israel multinational pharma company said the net proceeds from the offerings, together with cash on hand, will be used to fund purchase of its USD 3.150% Senior Notes due 2026, USD 4.750% Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes due 2027, EUR 3.750% Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes due 2027, USD 7.875% Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes due 2029, EUR 7.375% Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes due 2029 and USD 8.125% Sustainability-Linked Senior Notes due 2031.

Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands II B.V. intends to offer EUR-denominated Senior Notes and Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands III B.V. and Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands IV B.V. intend to offer USD-denominated Senior Notes.

