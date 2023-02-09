Markets
TEVA

Teva Pharma Agrees To Settle Price-Fixing Claims With Florida

February 09, 2023 — 08:31 am EST

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) announced Thursday that its U.S. affiliate Teva Pharma signed an agreement with the Attorney General of Florida to settle the state's price-fixing claims against it. As per the settlement, Teva will pay the state $6.73 million. The company has recorded the estimated provision in its third quarter 2022.

Teva said it is committed to doing business in compliance with all applicable laws throughout the United States.

This is the fifth settlement of price-fixing claims that Teva has reached to date. Each settlement, including this settlement with Florida, has followed the same framework, with Teva agreeing to pay each state an amount proportional to its share of the national population.

