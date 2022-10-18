Markets
Teva Pharma: 3-Yr Study Results Add To Safety, Tolerability Profile Of Deutetrabenazine

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA), reported results from the ARC-HD trial evaluating the safety and tolerability of long-term treatment with AUSTEDO tablets for chorea associated with Huntington's Disease. The company said the approximately 3-year study showed that treatment with AUSTEDO had a safety and tolerability profile comparable with the First-HD randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, 12-week study. AUSTEDO improved and maintained chorea control in both the Rollover cohort and the Switch cohort. There were no new safety concerns, the company noted.

The ARC-HD study was conducted by the company in partnership with the Huntington Study Group.

