Teva Pharm to stay as unified generics, branded drugmaker -CEO says

TEL AVIV, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries TEVA.TA will remain a single company for both generic and branded drugs since generics help to fund research and development of its innovative medicines, chief executive Richard Francis said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a news conference, Francis also said Teva expects significant interest in its active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) business that it plans to divest.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

