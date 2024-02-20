News & Insights

TEVA

Teva Pharm to stay as unified generics, branded drugmaker -CEO says

Credit: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

February 20, 2024 — 04:00 am EST

Written by Steven Scheer for Reuters ->

TEL AVIV, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries TEVA.TA will remain a single company for both generic and branded drugs since generics help to fund research and development of its innovative medicines, chief executive Richard Francis said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a news conference, Francis also said Teva expects significant interest in its active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) business that it plans to divest.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TEVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.