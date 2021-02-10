TEVA

Teva Pharm Q4 profit tops estimates, sees mostly flat 2021

Contributor
Steven Scheer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN

Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported fourth-quarter profit that beat estimates on Wednesday and set a 2021 outlook similar to its 2020 results. Teva projected 2021 adjusted EPS of $2.50-$2.70 and revenue of $16.4-$16.8 billion.

JERUSALEM, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries TEVA.TA reported fourth-quarter profit that beat estimates on Wednesday and set a 2021 outlook similar to its 2020 results.

The world's largest generic drugmaker earned 68 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items in the October-December period, up from 62 cents a share a year earlier. Revenue was largely unchanged at $4.45 billion.

Analysts had forecast Teva TEVA.N would earn 63 cents a share ex-items on revenue of $4.37 billion, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Teva projected 2021 adjusted EPS of $2.50-$2.70 and revenue of $16.4-$16.8 billion, compared with adjusted EPS of $2.57 and revenue of $16.7 billion in 2020.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TEVA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters