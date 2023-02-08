US Markets
Teva Pharm Q4 profit meets estimates, revenue slips

February 08, 2023 — 07:18 am EST

Written by Steven Scheer for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries TEVA.TA reported fourth-quarter profit that met estimates, as sales of Huntington's disease treatment Austedo and migraine product Ajovy continued to gain while generic sales dipped.

The world's largest generic drugmaker said on Wednesday it earned 71 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items in the October-December period, down from 77 cents a share a year earlier. Revenue fell 5% to $3.89 billion.

Analysts had forecast Teva would earn 71 cents a share ex-items on revenue of $3.93 billion, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

For 2023, Teva forecast adjusted EPS of $2.25-$2.55 and revenue of $14.8-$15.4 billion, compared with adjusted EPS of $2.52 and revenue of $14.9 billion in 2022.

