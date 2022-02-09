US Markets
TEVA

Teva Pharm Q4 profit beats estimates as branded drugs gain

Contributor
Steven Scheer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported higher than expected fourth-quarter profit, citing gains in North American sales of Huntington’s disease treatment Austedo and migraine product Ajovy that offset declines in generics.

JERUSALEM, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries TEVA.TA reported higher than expected fourth-quarter profit, citing gains in North American sales of Huntington’s disease treatment Austedo and migraine product Ajovy that offset declines in generics.

The world's largest generic drugmaker said on Wednesday it earned 77 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items in the October-December period, up from 68 cents a share a year earlier. Revenue fell 8% to $4.1 billion.

Analysts had forecast Teva TEVA.N would earn 73 cents a share ex-items on revenue of $4.29 billion, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Teva forecast 2022 adjusted EPS of $2.40-$2.60 and revenue of $15.6-$16.2 billion, compared with adjusted EPS of $2.58 and revenue of $15.9 billion in 2021.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TEVA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular