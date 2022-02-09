Teva Pharm Q4 profit beats estimates as branded drugs gain

JERUSALEM, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries TEVA.TA reported higher than expected fourth-quarter profit, citing gains in North American sales of Huntington’s disease treatment Austedo and migraine product Ajovy that offset declines in generics.

The world's largest generic drugmaker said on Wednesday it earned 77 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items in the October-December period, up from 68 cents a share a year earlier. Revenue fell 8% to $4.1 billion.

Analysts had forecast Teva TEVA.N would earn 73 cents a share ex-items on revenue of $4.29 billion, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Teva forecast 2022 adjusted EPS of $2.40-$2.60 and revenue of $15.6-$16.2 billion, compared with adjusted EPS of $2.58 and revenue of $15.9 billion in 2021.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer)

