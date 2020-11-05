Teva Pharm Q3 profit in line with forecasts, tweaks 2020 outlook

TEL AVIV, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries TEVA.TA reported unchanged third-quarter profit that was in line with forecasts on Thursday and it slightly lowered its 2020 revenue outlook.

The world's largest generic drugmaker earned 58 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items in the July-September period, unchanged from a year earlier. Revenue fell 3% to $3.98 billion.

Analysts had forecast Teva TEVA.N would earn 58 cents a share ex-items on revenue of $4.07 billion, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

It revised its 2020 forecast to adjusted EPS of $2.40-$2.55 and revenue of $16.5-$16.8 billion. Its previous outlook was for EPS of $2.30-$2.55 and revenue of $16.6-$17.0 billion.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)

