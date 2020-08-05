US Markets
TEVA

Teva Pharm Q2 profit slightly beats profit forecast

Contributor
Tova Cohen Reuters
Published

Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported a slightly smaller than-expected fall in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, as higher profitability in North America partially offset lower profit margins in Europe.

TEL AVIV, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries TEVA.TA reported a slightly smaller than-expected fall in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, as higher profitability in North America partially offset lower profit margins in Europe.

The world's largest generic drugmaker earned 55 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items in the April-June period, down from 60 cents a year earlier. Revenue fell 7% to $3.9 billion.

Analysts had forecast Teva TEVA.N would earn 53 cents a share ex-items on revenue of $3.93 billion, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

It reaffirmed its 2020 forecast for adjusted EPS of $2.30-$2.55 and revenue of $16.6-$17.0 billion. Analysts are forecasting EPS of $2.50 on revenue of $16.8 billion.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)

((tova.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +972-9-899-0222; Reuters Messaging: tova.cohen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TEVA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular