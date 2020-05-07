US Markets
TEVA

Teva Pharm Q1 profit beats forecasts, reaffirms 2020 outlook

Contributor
Tova Cohen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN

Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported a higher-than-expected rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, boosted by stronger demand for generic and over-the-counter drugs and respiratory products.

TEL AVIV, May 7 (Reuters) - Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries TEVA.TA reported a higher-than-expected rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, boosted by stronger demand for generic and over-the-counter drugs and respiratory products.

The world's largest generic drugmaker earned 76 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items in the January-March period, up from 60 cents a year earlier. Revenue rose 5% to $4.4 billion.

Analysts had forecast Teva TEVA.N would earn 59 cents a share ex-items on revenue of $4.15 billion, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

It reaffirmed its 2020 forecast for adjusted EPS of $2.30-$2.55 and revenue of $16.6-$17.0 billion. Analysts are forecasting EPS of $2.44 on revenue of $16.7 billion.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)

((tova.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +972-9-899-0222; Reuters Messaging: tova.cohen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TEVA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular