Teva Pharm Q1 net profit slides, revenue flat

May 10, 2023 — 07:21 am EDT

Written by Steven Scheer for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, May 10 (Reuters) - Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries TEVA.TA reported a drop in first-quarter profit that fell way short of estimates, saying it was hurt by rising costs due to inflationary and other macroeconomic pressures.

The world's largest generic drugmaker said on Wednesday it earned 40 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items in the January-March period, down from 55 cents a share a year earlier. Revenue was flat at $3.7 billion.

Analysts had forecast Teva TEVA.N would earn 56 cents a share ex-items on revenue of $3.63 billion, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

For 2023, Teva maintained its forecast of adjusted EPS of $2.25-$2.55 and revenue of $14.8-$15.4 billion, compared with adjusted EPS of $2.52 and revenue of $14.9 billion in 2022.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer, Editing by Louise Heavens)

