Teva Pharm Q1 net profit slides, maintains 2023 forecast

Credit: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

May 10, 2023 — 07:46 am EDT

JERUSALEM, May 10 (Reuters) - Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries TEVA.TA reported a drop in first-quarter profit that fell way short of estimates, saying it was hurt by rising costs due to inflationary and other macroeconomic pressures.

The world's largest generic drugmaker said on Wednesday it earned 40 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items in the January-March period, down from 55 cents a year earlier. Revenue was flat at $3.7 billion.

Analysts had forecast Teva TEVA.N would earn 56 cents a share ex-items on revenue of $3.63 billion, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

For 2023, Teva maintained its forecast of adjusted EPS of $2.25-$2.55 and revenue of $14.8-$15.4 billion, compared with adjusted EPS of $2.52 and revenue of $14.9 billion in 2022.

"While we are seeing some positive tailwinds, we are also taking decisive actions to address some headwinds, mainly through improved portfolio mix driven by our innovative products and supply chain enhancements," said CEO Richard Francis. "We expect these actions will improve our gross profit margin in the coming quarters."

Teva's Tel Aviv-listed shares fell 5%.

North American sales of generic products fell 8% in the first quarter but the group's branded Huntington's disease treatment Austedo gained 10% to $170 million, while migraine product Ajovy rose 36% to $49 million.

Teva plans to unveil a new strategy next week, which Francis said would "build on Teva's strong foundations, key strengths, and sets the stage for long-term growth".

(Reporting by Steven Scheer, Editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)

