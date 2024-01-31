News & Insights

TEVA

Teva Pharm profit handily beats Q4 estimates, sales jump

Credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD

January 31, 2024 — 08:07 am EST

Written by Steven Scheer for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries TEVA.TA reported sharply higher fourth-quarter profit, helped by higher sales and an upfront payment from Sanofi SASY.PA as part of its collaboration to develop a treatment for inflammatory bowel disease.

The world's largest generic drugmaker said on Wednesday it earned $1.00 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the October-December quarter, up from 71 cents per share a year earlier. Revenue rose 15% to $4.5 billion.

Analysts had forecast earnings of 77 cents a share ex-items for the Israel-based company on revenue of $4.01 billion, LSEG I/B/E/S data showed.

Teva TEVA.N projected 2024 revenue of $15.7-$16.3 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.20-$2.50. In 2023, it posted revenue of $15.8 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.56.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Jason Neely)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TEVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.