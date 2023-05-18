Teva Pharm CEO sees $2.5 bln in revenue for Austedo drug by 2027

JERUSALEM, May 18 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' TEVA.TA drug Austedo should reach sales of $2.5 billion by 2027, chief executive Richard Francis said on Thursday.

Austedo is Teva's branded treatment for Huntington's Disease but the drug helps those with the movement disorder tardive dyskenisa.

Ahead of unveiling Teva's new strategy, Francis told reporters that only 15% of the 800,000 people suffering from tardive dyskenisa take medication. "There's a huge unmet medical need and there's a huge opportunity for us to help those who are suffering from this condition," he said.

Teva TEVA.N expects revenue from Austedo to reach $1.2 billion in 2023 from $971 million in 2022.

Francis also said he aims to keep Teva as a "generics powerhouse", although the company will trim its product line, while also growing its innovative drug pipeline.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

