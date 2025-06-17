Teva Partners With Fosun to Develop TEV-56278 Immuno-Cancer Therapy

Teva Pharmaceutical TEVA announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with China-based Fosun Pharmaceutical to codevelop TEV-56278, an anti-PD1-IL2 ATTENUKINE therapy.

TEV-56278, initially developed by Teva, features a novel mechanism of action and has the potential to benefit patients suffering from a wide range of cancers. TEVA is currently evaluating the candidate in an early-stage study for treating various forms of cancer, including melanoma.

As part of the agreement, Teva has granted Fosun Pharma exclusive rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize TEV-56278 in mainland China, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), Macau SAR, Taiwan and select Southeast Asian countries. However, TEVA retains all rights to TEV-56278 in the rest of the world, maintaining control over its development, manufacturing, and commercialization outside the licensed territories.

How the Partnership Deal Benefits TEVA and Fosun

Through the partnership, Teva aims to leverage Fosun Pharma’s robust oncology development expertise and commercial strength in the Chinese market to potentially broaden access to this novel therapy, pending regulatory approval. Fosun Pharma will gain from Teva’s proficiency in innovative drug development.

Anti-PD1-IL2 fusion proteins like TEV-56278 offer a novel cancer immunotherapy strategy by selectively delivering IL-2 to PD-1+ T cells. This targeted mechanism enhances anti-tumor immune responses while reducing systemic toxicity, potentially improving outcomes across multiple cancer types.

No financial consideration for the partnership deal has been disclosed in the press release.

TEVA’s Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Teva currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

