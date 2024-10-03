Teva, MAbxience Enter Licensing Deal For Development Of Anti PD-1 Oncology Biosimilar Candidate

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceuticals International GmbH, a unit of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) and mAbxience, a Fresenius Kabi majority-owned group, announced a global licensing agreement for the development of an anti PD-1 oncology biosimilar candidate. The licensing deal includes exclusive rights for multiple markets, including Europe and the United States.

mAbxience will lead the development and production of the biosimilar. Teva will manage regulatory approvals and oversee commercialization in the designated markets.

"Building on our first agreement with Teva signed earlier this year, this second collaboration is a testament to the strength of our partnership and the shared vision of both companies," said Jurgen Van Broeck, CEO of mAbxience.

