Teva Lowers 2026 Non-GAAP Operating Profit Outlook On Emalex Deal; On Track To Achieve 2027 Targets

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) said, for 2026, non-GAAP operating income is now projected in a range of $3.80 - $4.0 billion, revised from $4.55 - $4.8 billion stand-alone outlook, impacted by an expected $700 million IPR&D charge and $75 million to reflect Emalex's operating expenses and transaction-related expenses. The company expects EPS in a range of $1.91 - $2.11, revised from prior Stand-Alone Outlook of $2.57 - $2.77. Adjusted EBITDA is projected in a range of $4.23 - $4.53 billion, updated from stand-alone guidance of $5.0 - $5.3 billion. Revenue guidance remains unchanged.

First quarter net income attributable to Teva were $369 million and $0.31 per share, compared to $214 million and $0.18 per share, a year ago. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Teva was $621 million and $0.53 per share compared to $602 million and $0.52 per share. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.055 billion, an increase of 1% from prior year. Revenues in the first quarter were $3.98 billion, an increase of 2% in U.S. dollars, or a decrease of 3% in local currency terms compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Teva's Board instructed management to plan for a share repurchase program that may be implemented. Teva also stated that it is on track to achieve its 2027 financial targets.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Teva shares are up 6.37 percent to $33.66.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.