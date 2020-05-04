Teva Launches Truxima Injection In U.S. To Treat Rheumatoid Arthritis

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) and Celltrion Healthcare have launched Truxima Injection in the United States for the treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis.

Truxima is also now available for the treatment of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis and Microscopic Polyangiitis.

TRUXIMA is the only biosimilar to the reference product Rituxan available to treat rheumatoid arthritis in the United States.

Celltrion Healthcare and Teva entered into an exclusive partnership in October 2016 for Teva to commercialize TRUXIMA in the U.S. and Canada.

TRUXIMA is expected to be available through primary wholesalers at a list price of $845.55 per 100mg vial and $4,227.75 per 500mg vial.

Teva also offers dedicated patient support services through the CORE program. CORE is available to help eligible patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals navigate the reimbursement process.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.