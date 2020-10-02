Teva Launches First Generic Versions Of HIV-1 Treatments Truvada And Atripla Tablets In U.S.

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA), said Friday it has launched the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA-approved generic versions of HIV-1 treatments Truvada and Atripla tablets in the U.S.

Brendan O'Grady, Executive Vice President, North America Commercial, Teva. "These products, in addition to our more than 10 HIV-related medications already on the World Health Organization's Essential Medicines list, represent Teva's continued pursuit of treatments for HIV to improve health outcomes for the HIV community. During the COVID-19 pandemic, access to treatment is more essential than ever for those who are immunocompromised and at risk of developing more severe disease."

Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets are indicated for the treatment of HIV-1 infection when used with other anti-HIV-1 medicines in adults and children who weigh at least 37 pounds, HIV-1 pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce the risk of getting HIV-1 infection in adults and adolescents who weigh at least 77 pounds.

Efavirenz, Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets are indicated for treatment of HIV-1 infection in people who weigh at least 88 pounds, alone as a complete regimen, or in combination with other anti-HIV-1 medicines.

Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets as well as Efavirenz, Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets are both combination treatments available as a single pill with similar safety profiles to their reference products.

According to Teva, Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets are expected to be available through retailers and wholesalers at a wholesale acquisition cost or WAC of $48.51 per tablet. Efavirenz, Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets are expected to be available through retailers and wholesalers at a WAC of $78.86 per tablet.

