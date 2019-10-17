Teva Jumps on Reports of an Opioid Settlement, But Questions Remain

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were up nearly 3% in premarket trading on Thursday amid news that the company has a deal to settle many of the opioid cases against it.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were up more than 5% Thursday morning amid news that the company has a deal to settle many of the opioid cases against it. But it may be too early for Teva investors to relax.

In the days before the start of a key opioid trial in Ohio, negotiations appear to be at full throttle, and major news outlets are reporting wildly divergent figures for how much Teva (ticker: TEVA) has offered to pay. Analysts are still struggling to figure out what it all means.

“We think it’s hard to call this a positive or negative with not yet knowing the details,” Dana Flanders, an analyst at Guggenheim, wrote in a note out Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, Reuters reported that the Israeli company had offered a group of state attorneys general $15 billion in generic drugs to settle the lawsuits. Bloomberg said Teva would give away the drugs over 10 years.

the New York Times, meanwhile, reported that Teva and four other companies, including Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and AmerisourceBergen (ABC), had offered a total of roughly $50 billion in cash and free drugs, though it didn’t break out Teva’s share. The Times said that attorneys representing the cities and counties that had brought opioid lawsuits weren’t sold on the deal.

Adding substantial uncertainty was an NBC News report on Wednesday that Teva was offering $29 billion in free drugs, plus funds to distribute the drugs.

Teva didn’t respond to a request for comment about the reports.

Shares of Teva are down 67.3% over the past 12 months, as the company battles thousands of lawsuits over its alleged role in the opioid crisis, among other challenges. The company is also among the defendants in a lawsuit brought by state attorneys general that alleges that companies conspired to fix drug prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 5.4% over the past year, while the S&P 500 has risen 7.1%.

In his note, based largely on the New York Times story, Guggenheim’s Flanders wrote that questions remained about the implication of the settlement for Teva. None of the reporting has said how the value of Teva’s free drugs would be calculated, so the actual expense to the company is nearly impossible to estimate.

Beyond the cost, Flanders asked whether the large volume of giveaways would eat into Teva’s sales.

“Does giving away generic product cannibalize TEVA’s base generics business?” Flanders wrote, noting that $1.5 billion worth of free drugs in net sales a year would be about 24% of the company’s U.S. generics business.

In a note on Wednesday, Bernstein analyst Ronny Gal wrote that any settlement that didn’t include Teva filing for bankruptcy, and that spread the cost out over time, was good news.

“There is a significant question of what price will the agreement be nominated at,” Bernstein wrote. He calculated that the discounted cash-flow value of $15 billion in free drugs given out over 10 years would be $5 billion.

Teva’s American ADRs were up 5.1% to $7.31 just after the market opened on Thursday, after falling 0.3% on Wednesday. The S&P 500 was up 0.5%.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.