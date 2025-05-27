Markets
TEVA

Teva Gets FDA Fast Track Designation For Investigational Celiac Disease Drug TEV-53408

May 27, 2025 — 11:19 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) announced that the US Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track designation for investigational TEV-53408, an anti-IL-15 antibody, for the treatment of people with celiac disease on a gluten-free diet.

TEV-53408 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2a trial to assess the efficacy and safety in adults with celiac disease.

Fast Track is an FDA process designed to facilitate development and expedite review of drugs to treat serious conditions and address unmet medical needs.

TEV-53408 is an antibody designed to inhibit the activity of the cytokine, interleukin-15 (IL-15), to prevent intestinal damage and associated symptoms in individuals with celiac disease.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TEVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.