TEVA Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and full year 2020 results on Feb 10, before market open.

In the last-reported quarter, the company delivered in-line earnings.

Teva share price has risen 26.8% this year so far compared with the industry’s increase of 11.1%.

Teva’s earnings performance has been mixed, with the company beating expectations in two of the past four quarters and matching estimates in the other two. The four-quarter average earnings surprise is 9.16%.

Factors to Consider

In the fourth quarter, Teva’s branded drug sales are expected to have been hurt by generic erosion in sales of Copaxone and lower sales of Bendeka/Treanda due to competitive pressure. However, its new branded drug Austedo is expected to have provided top-line support like in the past few quarters driven by higher volumes.

Meanwhile, regarding sales of its new CGRP, Ajovy, it remains to be seen if the launch of Teva’s auto injector device for Ajovy in May has contributed to growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales of Ajovy and Austedo in North America is $45.3 million and $181 million, respectively.

Teva’s new generic products including Truxima (biosimilar versions of Roche’s [RHHBY] cancer drug Rituxan) and ProAir authorized generic are likely to have boosted sales of its Generics unit. Generic versions of Gilead’s GILD HIV-1 treatments, Truvada and Atripla tablets in the United States were launched in September. These should have brought in additional sales in the fourth quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales of Copaxone and Generic Products in North America is $216 million and $1.1 billion, respectively.

Importantly, sales in North America as well as Europe may have been hurt by reduced demand for some products amid resurgence of the COVID-19 infections.

On company’s fourth-quarter earnings call, Teva is expected to provide its guidance for 2021.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Teva this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Its Earnings ESP is 0.00% as both the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as the Most Accurate Estimate stand at 62 cents per share. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Teva currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

