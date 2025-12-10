TEVA Files NDA With FDA for Olanzapine LAI for Schizophrenia

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA announced that it has submitted a new drug application (NDA) to the FDA seeking approval for olanzapine, a long-acting subcutaneous injectable (LAI) for treating adults with schizophrenia.

The NDA is supported by data from the phase III SOLARIS study, which evaluated olanzapine extended-release injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. The filing also included week 56 data studying olanzapine LAI’s efficacy, safety and tolerability in participants aged 18 to 64 living with schizophrenia.

Olanzapine is a prescription atypical antipsychotic medication used primarily to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

If approved, olanzapine LAI has the potential to offer the efficacy of olanzapine in a once-monthly, subcutaneous formulation while addressing a critical treatment gap for people living with schizophrenia.

In the SOLARIS study, olanzapine LAI showed similar efficacy and safety to existing oral olanzapine products.

FDA Nod Could Broaden Teva’s Schizophrenia Portfolio

TEVA currently markets Uzedy extended-release injectable suspension, a long-acting subcutaneous atypical antipsychotic injection, which was approved for the treatment of schizophrenia in the United States in 2023.

Uzedy is one of the key new branded drugs for Teva, contributing meaningfully to the company’s revenues.

In the first nine months of 2025, Uzedy’s sales surged 82% year over year to $136 million, with total sales expected to be between $190 million and $200 million in 2025.

A potential FDA nod to olanzapine LAI will help Teva diversify and address a broader schizophrenia patient population. The company expects its long-acting franchise in schizophrenia, comprising Uzedy and olanzapine LAI, to generate $1.5- $2.0 billion in peak sales.

TEVA’s New Branded Drugs Aid Top-Line Growth

Teva has been witnessing continued market share growth of its newest branded drugs, including Uzedy, Austedo and Ajovy.

Austedo sales rose 33% in the first nine months of 2025. Teva expects Austedo annual revenues to be more than $2.5 billion by 2027 and exceed $3 billion by 2030. Ajovy sales rose 27% in the first nine months of 2025.

Besides olanzapine LAI, Teva has also made decent progress with its branded pipeline, which includes duvakitug, its anti-TL1A therapy for inflammatory bowel diseases, ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn’s disease (CD).

Teva has partnered with Sanofi SNY for duvakitug to maximize the value of the asset. Teva and Sanofi will equally share the development costs globally. Sanofi recently initiated phase III studies on duvakitug for both UC and CD indications.

Teva anticipates generating more than $5 billion in revenues from its branded products by 2030.

