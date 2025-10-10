Markets

Teva : FDA Grants Expanded Approval For UZEDY To Treat Bipolar I Disorder In Adults

October 10, 2025

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceuticals, the U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA), in collaboration with Medincell (MEDCL.PA), announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved UZEDY (risperidone) extended-release injectable suspension for subcutaneous use. The approval covers its use as monotherapy or as adjunctive therapy alongside lithium or valproate for the maintenance treatment of bipolar I disorder in adults.

Previously approved for adult schizophrenia, UZEDY is administered once every one or two months. It is the first subcutaneous, long-acting risperidone formulation to utilize Medincell's proprietary SteadyTeq copolymer technology, which enables controlled and steady drug release. Therapeutic blood levels are achieved within 6 to 24 hours following a single dose. For bipolar I disorder, UZEDY is now available in three once-monthly dosing strengths: 50 mg, 75 mg, and 100 mg.

UZEDY was approved in the U.S. for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults in 2023.

TEVA closed Friday's regular trading at $20.03 down $0.01 or 0.05%.

