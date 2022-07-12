Teva Enters Into Agreement With San Francisco To Settle Opioid-Related Claims

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) said it has entered into an agreement with the City and County of San Francisco and the People of the State of California that settles opioid-related claims asserted on behalf of the County and City of San Francisco.

The settlement will provide San Francisco $24.8 million over 13 years, as well as life-saving medicine generic Narcan, valued at $20 million, over 10 years.

In November 2021 a Superior Court judge in California found that Teva did not cause a public nuisance in Orange County, Los Angeles County, Santa Clara County and the City of Oakland, nor wrongfully promote opioid products in the state.

