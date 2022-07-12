Markets
TEVA

Teva Enters Into Agreement With San Francisco To Settle Opioid-Related Claims

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) said it has entered into an agreement with the City and County of San Francisco and the People of the State of California that settles opioid-related claims asserted on behalf of the County and City of San Francisco.

The settlement will provide San Francisco $24.8 million over 13 years, as well as life-saving medicine generic Narcan, valued at $20 million, over 10 years.

In November 2021 a Superior Court judge in California found that Teva did not cause a public nuisance in Orange County, Los Angeles County, Santa Clara County and the City of Oakland, nor wrongfully promote opioid products in the state.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TEVA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular