TEVA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Symbol: TEVA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.86, changing hands as high as $9.06 per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd shares are currently trading up about 6.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TEVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TEVA's low point in its 52 week range is $7.23 per share, with $11.545 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.99.

