Teva Canada Says Aermony RespiClick To Treat Bronchial Asthma Available In Three Dose Options

(RTTNews) - Teva Canada, a unit of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA), announced Monday the product availability of Aermony RespiClick, a new device for the treatment of bronchial asthma.

The new device is indicated for the maintenance treatment of steroid-responsive bronchial asthma as prophylactic therapy in patients 12 years of age and older and offered in a simple-to-use inhaler.

Aermony RespiClick is available in three dose options: 55 mcg, 113 mcg, and 232 mcg per actuation. It is dosed as one inhalation twice daily at the same time every day, approximately 12 hours apart.

Asthma is a chronic inflammatory disease of the airway that causes trouble breathing. Inhalers are the cornerstone of treatment, but, despite the potential benefits of inhaler therapy, evidence suggests that many patients do not use their inhalers correctly.

Anthony D'Urzo, a practising family physician and researcher at the University of Toronto, said, "Devices play a central role in the success of asthma therapy... Aermony RespiClick has desirable 'user-friendly' features that make it a welcome addition for patients who require maintenance therapy with a medication like fluticasone propionate."

