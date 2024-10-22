Teva call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Teva (TEVA) with 19,998 calls trading, 4x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 49.09%. 11/1 weekly 19 calls and Jan-25 25 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 17,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.03. Earnings are expected on November 6th.

