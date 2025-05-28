TEVA Begins IND-Enabling Studies on Inflammatory Disease Candidate

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA and its partner, Biolojic Design Ltd., announced that TEVA has initiated investigational new drug or IND-enabling studies on BD9, a dual-specific multibody targeting both TSLP (Thymic stromal lymphopoietin) and IL-13 for the treatment of TH2-driven inflammatory diseases like asthma and atopic dermatitis.

TEVA holds an exclusive license to develop BD9, which acts by simultaneously blocking IL-13 and TSLP, two key drivers of TH2-driven inflammation. The candidate has the potential to improve outcomes for patients with inflammatory diseases like asthma and atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema.

Per the latest agreement, Teva is responsible for the development of BD9 globally, while Biolojic is entitled to receive certain regulatory and commercial-based milestone payments. BD9 is being developed using Biolojic’s multibody platform that can generate antibodies targeting multiple disease areas.

Shares of Teva were up 4.4% on May 27 following the announcement of the news.

So far this year, shares of Teva have lost 19.6% compared with the industry’s decline of 15.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FDA Grants Fast Track Tag to TEVA's TEV-53408

In a separate press release, Teva announced that the FDA has granted Fast Track designation to its anti-IL-15 antibody, TEV-53408, for the treatment of people with celiac disease on a gluten-free diet.

The FDA’s Fast Track designation is intended to speed up the development and review of drugs that treat serious conditions and fulfill unmet medical needs.

A phase IIa study is currently evaluating the safety and efficacy of TEV-53408 for treating adults with celiac disease.

Teva continues to make good progress with its innovative pipeline, which is mostly in the neuroscience and immunology areas.

Teva currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

