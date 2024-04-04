News & Insights

Markets
TEVA

Teva Announces Strategic Alliance With MAbxience For Oncology Biosimilar Candidate

April 04, 2024 — 08:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceuticals International GmbH, a unit of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) and mAbxience have entered a strategic licensing agreement for a biosimilar candidate currently in development for the treatment of multiple oncology indications. mAbxience will leverage its expertise in biosimilar development and its current cGMP-approved facilities in Spain and Argentina, to develop and produce the biosimilar product. Teva will lead the regulatory processes and commercialization in the designated regions. The licensing agreement covers multiple global markets, including in Europe and the United States.

mAbxience is a Spanish-based company specializing in the development, production, and commercialization of biopharmaceuticals. In 2022, Fresenius Kabi and Insud Pharma entered into an agreement whereby Fresenius Kabi acquired a majority stake of mAbxience.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TEVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.