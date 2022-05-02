Markets

Teva Announces Settlement With Lupin On Patent Dispute Covering AUSTEDO

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Products R&D, Inc. and Auspex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., U.S. affiliates of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA), have reached an agreement with Lupin to resolve the dispute over Lupin's Abbreviated New Drug Application for a generic deutetrabenazine product. As a result, the litigation in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey will be ended, and Lupin will have a license to sell its generic product beginning April 2033, or earlier under certain circumstances.

Teva noted that it will continue to litigate the ongoing patent infringement suit it brought against Aurobindo regarding Aurobindo's ANDA for a generic deutetrabenazine product.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TEVA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular