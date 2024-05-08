News & Insights

Teva And Medincell Say Phase 3 SOLARIS Study In Schizophrenia Met Primary Goal

May 08, 2024 — 07:34 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA), and Medincell Wednesday said the Phase 3 SOLARIS study evaluating TEV-'749 in adult patients with schizophrenia met its primary goal.

The study achieved clinically meaningful and statistically significant reductions for the high, medium, and low dose groups versus placebo in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total score, a widely used assessment tool for schizophrenia symptom severity.

Further, TEV-'749 was well tolerated, with no incidence of post-injection delirium/sedation syndrome (PDSS) observed to date.

The long-term safety of TEV-'749 and incidence of PDSS are also being evaluated in the SOLARIS open-label study with safety data topline readout expected in the second half of 2024.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
