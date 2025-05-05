Markets
ALVO

Teva, Alvotech Say FDA Approved Interchangeability For Stelara Biosimilar Across All Indications

May 05, 2025 — 07:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA), and Alvotech (ALVO) Monday said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Selarsdi as interchangeable with its reference product Stelara .

Selarsdi is approved for all indications matching the reference product, including the treatment of psoriatic arthritis and plaque psoriasis in patients 6 years and older, Crohns disease, and ulcerative colitis.

"Tevas recent launch of two biosimilars SELARSDI and EPYSQLI coupled with a rich pipeline of assets expected to launch over the next few years, position Teva to establish a strong leadership position in the growing landscape of biosimilars and to drive growth for the company as it embarks on the next phase of its strategy," said Thomas Rainey, Senior Vice President, U.S. Biosimilars at Teva.

"With two important biosimilars on the U.S. market and Biologics License Applications for three new biosimilar candidates under FDA review, Alvotech continues to rapidly expand its portfolio of high-quality biologics based on a fully integrated approach to development and manufacturing, coupled with a unique focus on biosimilars," said Anil Okay, Chief Commercial Officer for Alvotech.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ALVO
TEVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.