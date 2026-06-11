Teva Acquires Emalex For $700 Mln; Ecopipam NDA Planned In H2 2026

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) announced the completion of its acquisition of Emalex Biosciences for a consideration of $700 million, with the potential for up to an additional $200 million in commercial milestone payments, among other contingent payments.

The acquisition adds Ecopipam, an investigational asset for pediatric Tourette syndrome, to Teva's pipeline.

Ecopipam is an investigational, selective dopamine antagonist designed to block dopamine signaling at the D1 receptor, developed to treat repetitive and compulsive behaviors associated with Tourette syndrome. The drug has received orphan drug designation and fast track designation from the FDA for treating pediatric patients with Tourette syndrome.

The drug was successfully evaluated in a Phase 3 trial, which met the primary efficacy endpoint by reducing relapse time for pediatric patients treated with ecopipam. It was also found to be generally well-tolerated.

The New Drug Application for Ecopipam in pediatric Tourette syndrome is expected to be submitted in the second half of 2026.

Teva shares closed on Wednesday at $33.58, down 2.53%. In the pre-market the shares are trading at $33.99, up 1.16%.

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