Teva: New Data Highlights Potential Of ProAir Digihaler To Help Inform Treatment Decisions

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA), presented new study findings based on newly established clinical thresholds on short-acting beta agonist use that highlight real-world SABA usage among patients with asthma in the U.S. and the potential for ProAir Digihaler inhalation powder to help inform treatment discussions and decisions. As per the data, 89% of patients met the consensus threshold of short-acting beta agonist reliever medication use that is 100% over baseline during one or more study weeks, and 72% met the threshold of SABA reliever medication use 200% above baseline.

The company said the findings suggest that, with ProAir Digihaler, accurate and objective data on reliever inhaler use can help facilitate treatment discussions between providers and patients.

