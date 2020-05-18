Teva: AUSTEDO Approved In China In Treatment Of Chorea - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) announced the China National Medical Products Administration has approved AUSTEDO for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease and Tardive Dyskinesia in adults. The company will commercialize AUSTEDO in China independently.

Teva Pharma noted that this is the second approval and expected launch in China of a Teva specialty medicine, following the recent launch of TREANDA.

Gianfranco Nazzi, Executive Vice President, International Markets, at Teva, stated: "We look forward to bringing more of the essential medicines in our portfolio to patients in China, and to fuel organic growth and expand our presence in this important market."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.