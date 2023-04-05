Teucrium Launches AiLA Long-Short Base Metals Strategy ETF

Teucrium Trading announced that the Teucrium AiLA Long-Short Base Metals Strategy ETF (OAIB) will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange today under the ticker OAIB. The fund seeks to track the AiLA-S022 index, a strategy holding both long and short positions in base metals futures contracts listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) and the London Metals Exchange (LME).

OAIB allows investors to access a sophisticated, long-short strategy through a passively managed, liquid, and tax-efficient fund. The Fund will hold both long and short positions in aluminum, copper, lead, nickel, tin, and zinc, according to the AiLA-S022 index. The index is powered by OPALai’s AI-driven technology and data analytics.

Teucrium has historically focused exclusively on agricultural markets. OAIB is Teucrium’s first non-agricultural offering.

Of this new fund launch, VettaFi’s head of research Todd Rosenbluth said: "Tecrium is known within the ETF industry for its expertise in commodities. It's great to see them expand their lineup to include another long-short strategy."

“Teucrium’s team of experienced, dedicated futures traders is constantly striving to develop new investment products as we seek to make alternative markets more accessible,” said Sal Gilbertie, CEO of Teucrium. “Teucrium’s wealth of experience offering futures-based ETFs, combined with OPALai’s index creation technology, has enabled us to offer a second institutional-grade strategy as an ETF following the successful launch of OAIA in December.”

“Investors are increasingly looking to create more resilient portfolios. As such, they are turning to alternative investments and long-short strategies,” said Jake Hanley, managing director and senior portfolio strategist at Teucrium. “Base metals are essential to the creation of hardware and technology we use every day. Yet, base metal futures prices are often volatile. Our long-short strategy provides investors with the potential to profit regardless of the market trend.”

