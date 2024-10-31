Tetragon Financial Showcases Strong September Performance

Tetragon Financial (GB:TFG) has released an update.

Tetragon Financial Group reported a September 2024 Net Asset Value of $3,016 million, with a fully diluted NAV per share of $33.85 and a share price of $10.20. The company achieved a monthly NAV per share total return of 3.9% and a return on equity of 4.1%, highlighting its robust financial performance. Additionally, their latest quarterly dividend stands at $0.11, offering a dividend yield of 4.3%.

