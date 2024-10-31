News & Insights

Stocks

Tetragon Financial Showcases Strong September Performance

October 31, 2024 — 02:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tetragon Financial (GB:TFG) has released an update.

Tetragon Financial Group reported a September 2024 Net Asset Value of $3,016 million, with a fully diluted NAV per share of $33.85 and a share price of $10.20. The company achieved a monthly NAV per share total return of 3.9% and a return on equity of 4.1%, highlighting its robust financial performance. Additionally, their latest quarterly dividend stands at $0.11, offering a dividend yield of 4.3%.

For further insights into GB:TFG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.