Tetragon Financial Management Increases Position in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings (FRLN)

Fintel reports that Tetragon Financial Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.00MM shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 21, 2022 they reported 3.70MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.11% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 12.50%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GB:FRLN is 1.3490%, an increase of 7.8620%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.08% to 42,800K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Syncona Portfolio holds 21,997,620 shares

Eventide Asset Management holds 5,950,000 shares

CHI Advisors holds 4,814,419 shares

ETAHX - Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund Shares holds 4,721,696 shares

Polygon Management holds 4,000,000 shares

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.