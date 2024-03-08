News & Insights

Tetragon Announces Tender Offer To Purchase $25 Mln Of Its Non-Voting Shares

March 08, 2024 — 02:41 am EST

(RTTNews) - Tetragon announced the commencement of a tender offer to purchase a portion of its outstanding non-voting shares for a maximum aggregate payment of $25 million in cash.

The tender offer, which was initially announced by Tetragon on 4 March 2024, will be conducted as a "modified Dutch auction" with shareholders able to tender their Tetragon non-voting shares at prices ranging from and including $9.00 up to and including $10.50 per share.

The tender offer is expected to expire at 11:59 p.m. (ET) on 10 April 2024, unless extended or terminated earlier.

The tender offer is not conditioned upon the receipt of any minimum number of shares being tendered.

RTTNews
