Tetra (TTEK) Down 4.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Tetra Tech (TTEK). Shares have lost about 4.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Tetra due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Tetra Tech Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Tetra Tech’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Oct 2, 2022) earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.7%, marking the 21st consecutive quarter of delivering a surprise. Sales also surpassed estimates by 3.1%.



Tetra Tech’s adjusted earnings per share in the reported quarter were $1.26, ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17. Quarterly earnings expanded 20% from the year-ago reported figure of 95 cents.



The bottom line also surpassed management’s projection of $1.13-$1.18 per share.



In fiscal 2022, the company’s adjusted earnings per share came in at $4.50, up 21% year over year.

Revenue & Segmental Performance

In the fiscal fourth quarter, Tetra Tech generated adjusted revenues of $902.6 million, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 1%. Adjusted net revenues (adjusted revenues minus subcontractor costs) were $736.1 million, up 4% year over year. The quarterly top line came above management’s guidance of $676-$726 million.



Tetra Tech’s revenues exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $714 million.



The backlog at the end of the quarter was $3,744.1 million, up 7.6% year over year.



In fiscal 2022, its adjusted net revenues were $2,835.6 million, up 11% year over year.



Revenues from U.S. Federal customers (accounting for 29% of the quarter’s revenues) were up 15% year over year. U.S. Commercial sales (25% of the quarter’s revenues) increased 25% year over year on higher renewable energy and environmental programs.



U.S. State and Local sales (14% of the quarter’s revenues) increased 2% due to strength in municipal infrastructure. International sales (32% of the quarter’s revenues) increased 5% year over year, backed by strength in sustainable infrastructure.



Tetra Tech reports revenues under the segments discussed below:



Net sales of Government Services Group were $336 million, up 8% year over year. Revenues from the Commercial/International Services Group totaled $400 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 15%.

Margin Profile

In the fiscal fourth quarter, Tetra Tech’s subcontractor costs totaled $166.4 million, reflecting a decrease of 9% from the year-ago quarter. Other costs of revenues were $580.1 million, up 2.6%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $61.2 million, up 1.4% from the year-ago quarter.



Operating income (adjusted) in the reported quarter increased 29% year over year to $93.8 million, while the adjusted margin expanded 170 basis points to 13.8%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

While exiting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, Tetra Tech had cash and cash equivalents of $185.1 million, up 11.1% from $166.6 million recorded at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Long-term debt increased 23.2% from $200 million recorded at the end of fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 to $246.3 million.



In fiscal 2022, Tetra Tech generated net cash of $336.2 million from operating activities compared with $304.4 million in the prior fiscal year’s comparable period. Capital expenditure was $10.6 million, up 23.3% year over year. In the said period, TTEK’s proceeds from borrowings amounted to $161.5 million, while repayments on long-term debt totaled $117.1 million.

Shareholder-Friendly Policies

Tetra Tech bought back shares worth $200 million and distributed dividends totaling $46.1 million in fiscal 2022. These compare favorably with the share buybacks of $60 million and dividends of $40 million distributed in fiscal 2021.

Outlook

For fiscal 2023 (ending September 2023), Tetra Tech anticipates net revenues of $2.90-$3.10 billion. Adjusted earnings are predicted to be $4.70-$4.90 per share.



For the first quarter of fiscal 2023 (ending December 2022), management estimates net revenues of $675-$725 million and adjusted earnings of $1.15-$1.20 per share.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

