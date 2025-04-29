TETRA TECHNOLOGIES|DE Earnings Results: $TTI Reports Quarterly Earnings

TETRA TECHNOLOGIES|DE ($TTI) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $0.11 per share, beating estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $157,140,000, missing estimates of $165,488,500 by $-8,348,500.
TETRA TECHNOLOGIES|DE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of TETRA TECHNOLOGIES|DE stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 821,305 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,940,271
- ICON ADVISERS INC/CO added 664,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,377,120
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC removed 596,175 shares (-96.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,134,306
- STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP added 486,456 shares (+224.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,741,512
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 462,213 shares (+36.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,654,722
- HUBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 448,566 shares (-18.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,605,866
- HITE HEDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 414,640 shares (+32.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,484,411
