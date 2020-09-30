Tetra Technologies (TTI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tetra Technologies (TTI) closed the most recent trading day at $0.51, moving -0.83% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.83% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.74%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas services company had lost 15.24% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 13.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.83% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TTI as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.09, down 350% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $169.80 million, down 30.96% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.24 per share and revenue of $749.60 million, which would represent changes of -380% and -27.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TTI should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.24% higher. TTI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.