Tetra Technologies (TTI) Soars 6.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Tetra Technologies (TTI) shares rallied 6.6% in the last trading session to close at $10.87. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 2.1% loss over the past four weeks.

The surge can be attributed to TETRA Technologies’ long-term growth initiatives and the positive outlook for offshore and deepwater oil and gas projects. The company’s long-term growth is backed by the One Touch TETRA 2030 strategy, which outlines a clear path forward for TTI. The One TETRA 2030 strategy enables the company to capitalize on growth prospects across deepwater operations, specialty chemicals, battery electrolytes and produced water desalination. Moreover, the company is set to significantly benefit from its Southwest Arkansas Bromine Project, which remains on schedule for first production in early 2028, as the demand for elemental bromine is expected to double by 2030. Simultaneously, TTI is expected to benefit from the OASIS produced-water desalination project due to data center expansions in West Texas. These long-term growth drivers, coupled with favorable offshore and deepwater market dynamics, are expected to drive stronger earnings and cash flow generation while serving as key long-term growth catalysts for the company.

This oil and gas services company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -11.1%. Revenues are expected to be $176.37 million, up 1.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Tetra Technologies, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on TTI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Tetra Technologies is a member of the Zacks Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Helix Energy (HLX), finished the last trading session 1.5% higher at $8.87. HLX has returned -6.5% over the past month.

For Helix Energy, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.07. This represents a change of +450% from what the company reported a year ago. Helix Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.