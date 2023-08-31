Tetra Technologies (TTI) Price Target Increased by 7.14% to 7.65

The average one-year price target for Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) has been revised to 7.65 / share. This is an increase of 7.14% from the prior estimate of 7.14 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.84% from the latest reported closing price of 5.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 294 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tetra Technologies. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 7.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTI is 0.11%, an increase of 8.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.04% to 96,229K shares. The put/call ratio of TTI is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 7,651K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,639K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTI by 25.85% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 6,272K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,238K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTI by 29.41% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 5,551K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,521K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTI by 142.46% over the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 4,907K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,491K shares, representing an increase of 8.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTI by 12.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,495K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tetra Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, and compression services and equipment. TETRA owns an equity interest, including all of the general partner interest, in CSI Compressco LP, a master limited partnership.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.